List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, April 7-13

Pop-ups where you can fill up your spring garden, egg hunts and some major National Cherry Blossom Festival events – such as the parade and Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival– are on tap around D.C. this week and weekend.

Here's our list of things to do for the week of April 7-13, 2025.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Theater - “cullud wattah”: Through April 27, Atlas Performing Arts Center, $61.50+

Live! At the Library: Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey and traditional Hawaiian music from The Kohala Mountain Boys: Thurs., 7-8:30 p.m., Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, free

“The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks” 360-degree film: Through April 20, The Kennedy Center, $29 (limited $10 tickets available at the box office on the day of shows)

The Washington D.C. Pancakes & Booze Art Show: Thurs., Hook Hall in Northwest D.C., $15

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade: Sat., 10 a.m., Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 17th streets, free or seating available for $25-$40

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival: Sat. and Sun., Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 3rd and 7th streets, $15 (one-day) or $25 (two-day) in advance

Georgetown Flower Tour: Sat., 1-5 p.m., check in at Georgetown Neighborhood Library, $0-$40

D.C. United Cherry Blossom Night: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $29+

That's So Vintage Market: Sat. and Sun., Dock5 at Union Market, $5-$25

DC Beer Fest: Sat., Nationals Park, $55-$90

Blossom: A Spring Fashion Pop Up: Sun., metrobar in Northeast D.C., free admission

Spring into Fitness: Sun., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alethia Tanner Park, free with RSVP

DC Design Tours: Various dates and locations, $20 (child)/$35 (adult)

What to do in Maryland

The Butterfly Experience: Opens Thurs., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, $9 (ages 3-12)/$14 (ages 13+), free for kids under 3

Cinema Hearts and Gabby & Nick Cameron: Fri., 8 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, $20

Garden Supply Pop-Up Shop at Community Forklift: Fri. to Sun., Edmonston, free entry

Holi Color Fun Run/Walk: Sat., 10:30 a.m., Chrysalis, Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in Columbia, $28.52+

Paint & Sip: A Celebration of Black & Brown Queer Community in the DMV: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Solaire Social in Silver Spring, $39.19

Eggstravaganza: Sat., noon, Granville Gude Park in Laurel, free

Cherry blossom mixology class: Sat., 5-7 p.m., The Westin Washington National Harbor, $76.54

Miho Hazama & m_unit: Sun., 8 p.m., The Music Center at Strathmore, $28 - $68

What to do in Virginia

Spring Egg Hunt at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens: Daily through April 30, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $8 per egg hunter

Spring Egg Hunt at Potomac Overlook: April 12-20, Arlington, $8 per egg hunter

F1 - themed ‘Build the Thrill’: Through April 27, LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C., $24.99+

Pink Beats: Thursdays through April 10, 5-8 p.m., Water Park in National Landing, free

American Horticultural Society's Spring Garden Market: Fri. and Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., River Farm in Alexandria, $20 per car or $5 for walk-ups

Wine & Watercolors: Fri., 5 p.m., Shop Made in VA in Alexandria, $25

Art of Pink: Fri., 5-10 p.m., Metropolitan Park at National Landing, free

Full Moon Hike at Neabsco Regional Park: Sat., 7 p.m., Woodbridge, $12

MoCA on the Move at Met Park: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Arlington, free

Tulip Ride and Walk on the Mount Vernon Trail: Sun., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet at Compass Coffee (1201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington), $10

International Food and Culture Fest: Sun., The Manassas Museum, free entry

Sip & Shop by Pop Up Gallery: Sun., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Port City Brewing in Alexandria, free entry

90’s Music Bingo: Sun., 2-4 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, $5

