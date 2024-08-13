‘Worried': Nurse and mom missing in Virginia since July 31

Concern is growing for young mother and nurse who’s been missing from her home in Manassas Park, Virginia, since July 31.

Friends of Mamta Kafle Bhatt are pleading for information about her disappearance. Members of Prince William County’s Nepalese community stood shoulder-to-shoulder Monday night with nurses who work with Bhatt. They're very worried about her.

Bhatt, 28, has an 11-month-old daughter.

"This is unlike her," her friend Sunita Basnet Thapa said. "So, you know, I'm so much worried and it's been many days."

Bhatt's husband spoke to the crowd by phone, telling them he could not be there in person because he was caring for their little girl.

"I need to find her as soon as possible, using all the tools, community, society, police," he said.

The Manassas Park Police Department is investigating the case as an involuntary disappearance. Police said investigators have spoken with neighbors, friends, coworkers and her husband.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manassas Park police at 703-361-1136. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Manassas/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

Bhatt is five feet tall and weighs 132 pounds, according to a missing persons poster distributed by police. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.