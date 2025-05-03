Crime and Courts

Charges dropped after judge rejects plea in attempted abduction of girl, 4

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

A Virginia man accused of trying to abduct a 4-year-old girl was freed from jail Friday after almost two years.

The Fairfax County commonwealth’s attorney dropped charges against Hyram Baquedano Rodriguez after a judge refused to sign off on a guilty plea with a two-year sentence. A family friend of the victim said the judge worried the sentence was too lenient.

Baquedano Rodriguez was arrested in June 2023 after breaking into an Annandale apartment and dragging the girl from her bed, police said. But her screams woke her mother, and the intruder fled.

Prints found on the window matched Baquedano Rodriguez.

In a statement, the spokeswoman for the commonwealth’s attorney wrote: “The allegations in this case are deeply concerning. Unfortunately, there were multiple evidentiary issues with this case, and when the judge was presented with these facts, she declined to accept the plea agreement, which we viewed as the best opportunity for accountability. We are disappointed in the judge’s decision.”

