Search continues for missing mother in Manassas Park

Friends and concerned community members walked the trails in Bloom’s Park, adjacent to a large wooded area and a half mile from the home of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhaat, who has been missing since July 31.

The pediatric nurse and mother of an 11-month-old baby from Manassas Park has not been seen in two weeks and concern for her welfare grows.

Some of the searchers later gathered outside the Manassas Park Police Station.

“We don’t have an answer, so we have been searching for the answer,” said community member Prabha Deuga. “So it’s been almost over two weeks now and we have nothing concrete. So what we are asking police is to come forward, tell us what is going on.

News4 spoke to Bhaat’s husband, Naresh Bhaat, at the door of their home. He said he was busy taking care of their baby daughter.

“The main message, I need my wife, my baby’s mom, back,” he said.

The reason searchers chose this park is that Bhaat often went there with her daughter.