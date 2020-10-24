Fiery Crash Kills Driver on B-W Parkway in 3rd Fatal Collision This Month

A driver was killed in a fiery crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Saturday, marking the third consecutive weekend that someone has died on the road, the U.S. Park Police say.

The driver was traveling in the southbound lanes of the B-W Parkway near Powder Mill Road when they struck another car, police said.

The striking vehicle careened off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames, police said.

Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Both vehicles were occupied by one person.

Police haven’t released details on what may have caused the crash. An investigation closed southbound lanes for several hours.

News4's Shomari Stone reports on a mother killed in an accident by a man accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road and how friends of the victim are trying to help her two young children.

During the past three weekends, there have been three fatal crashes on the BW Parkway.

An underage suspected DUI driver struck and killed a man who stopped to fill his car with gas just south of the Beltway last Sunday, police said.

On Oct. 11, a car with two people inside rammed into a tree, critically injuring the passenger and killing the driver, police said.