DUI Driver Fatally Struck Man Who Ran Out of Gas on B-W Parkway, Police Say

A driver who hit and killed a man who ran out of gas Sunday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway was drunk and said he was underage, U.S. Park Police say.

The suspect was charged with involuntary manslaughter, records filed Monday show. In a sworn statement, a Park Police detective said the driver said he “was too young to drink alcohol legally and did not have a driver’s license.”

A breath test indicated alcohol in the driver’s system, police say. Information on the driver’s age and address was not immediately available.

The victim, whose name was not released, ran out of gas headed south on the parkway, just south of the Beltway. Park Police responded after 3 a.m. and found the man unresponsive on the right shoulder of the road. His “heavily damaged” GMC truck and a gas can were nearby.

A passenger in the truck said they ran out gas and he was asleep when the man was hit.

Farther along the parkway, police found a Honda van with heavy damage to the front passenger side.

The driver was due in court Wednesday. Information on his attorney was not immediately available.