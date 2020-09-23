Fauquier County Students Can Return to School for Hybrid Learning in November

The Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to start a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning in November.
Students who participate in the hybrid model will go back to the classroom beginning Nov. 9 for two days a week.
Families can still choose a virtual-only plan for their children.
Local
The school system says cameras will be put in classrooms so students who elect the virtual option can follow along with the class two days a week.
Students returning to the classroom will follow an AA/BB schedule. Teachers will use Wednesdays for planning and buildings will be cleaned that day.