Fauquier County Students Can Return to School for Hybrid Learning in November

The Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to start a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning in November.

Students who participate in the hybrid model will go back to the classroom beginning Nov. 9 for two days a week.

Families can still choose a virtual-only plan for their children.

The school system says cameras will be put in classrooms so students who elect the virtual option can follow along with the class two days a week.

Students returning to the classroom will follow an AA/BB schedule. Teachers will use Wednesdays for planning and buildings will be cleaned that day.