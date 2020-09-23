Fauquier County

Fauquier County Students Can Return to School for Hybrid Learning in November

By Julie Carey

Getty Images

The Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to start a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning in November.

Students who participate in the hybrid model will go back to the classroom beginning Nov. 9 for two days a week.

Families can still choose a virtual-only plan for their children.

Local

Washington DC 19 mins ago

Demonstrators March DC Streets to Protest No Charges in Breonna Taylor's Killing

Washington DC 4 hours ago

None of DC's Voting Supercenters Are Located East of the River

The school system says cameras will be put in classrooms so students who elect the virtual option can follow along with the class two days a week.

Students returning to the classroom will follow an AA/BB schedule. Teachers will use Wednesdays for planning and buildings will be cleaned that day.

This article tagged under:

Fauquier CountyFauquier County Public Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us