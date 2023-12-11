Father pleads guilty in Maryland racing crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter

A father pleaded guilty in connection to a suspected street racing crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter.

Felipe Hernandez admitted he was racing another car down Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, in 2021 before the crash that killed his child, Ilianna Hernandez. The little girl was in the back seat and not properly restrained as police say her father reached 86 mph, hit another car and then crashed through a brick wall.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to criminal negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle. Only News4 was there to question him on Monday as he left court.

Hernandez was set to go on trial starting Monday on four separate charges but instead struck a plea deal. In court, he admitted he was behind the wheel of an Acura SUV when he began racing with another driver.

'Please help my daughter'

According to investigators, Felipe Hernandez and Gilberto Posadas lined up at a traffic light at Dennis Avenue and began racing each other along Georgia Avenue. Police say they hit 86 mph and then hit a Ford Fusion. The driver of that car had been trying to make a left turn onto Dexter Avenue.

Video footage of the aftermath indicated a violent crash. Hernandez’s SUV left the roadway and crashed into a brick wall, destroying it. People in the area ran to help.

“Please help my daughter,” a good Samaritan said the girl’s father yelled.

Ilianna Hernandez had life-threatening injuries when she was taken to a hospital. The drivers of all three cars, plus the child’s mother, were taken to hospitals. The man driving the Ford Fusion suffered broken bones in the crash, as did Ilianna Hernandez’s mother.

The plea deal calls for Hernandez to be sentenced to no more than 18 months in prison.

When he was indicted in June 2022, his attorney told News4: “Felipe Hernandez and his partner […] are devastated and are mourning the loss of their daughter. They categorically deny all allegations of any wrongdoing against Felipe. They are looking forward to being able to tell their side at the trial of this matter.”

As Hernandez and his lawyer left the court, both declined to comment. Hernandez, wearing a black coat, pulled up his hood.

The second man involved in the race also was charged and is serving a long prison term in Illinois.

Hernandez is set to be sentenced on March 13.