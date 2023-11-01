Father, former basketball player killed in DC shooting honored at university exhibition game

Blake Bozeman, a former Morgan State University basketball player who was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C., was honored at an exhibition basketball game on Tuesday evening.

Howard and American University basketball teams played in Blake’s memory to raise awareness about gun violence.

“He wasn’t just an athlete, he was a businessman, he was a realtor, he did community service,” his father Todd Bozeman said with tears on his face.

Blake was celebrating a friend’s birthday when a gunman opened fire at the Cru Hookah Lounge on H Street NE in September. He was killed and three others were injured.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was 31 when he died and was known as a devoted husband and father of three. When he played at Morgan State University, he was coached by his father and broke records in 2011-2015.

Blake ran an organization called The Pivot Group that helps athletes transition from sports to other walks of life. He likely helped athletes on both Howard and American University teams.

The coaches of both teams knew Blake Bozeman and were coached by his father.

“To bring awareness to gun prevention and gun violence, but also to honor Blake Bozeman is something that is at the core of this game here today,” Kenny Blakeney, Howard University’s men’s basketball coach said.

“We’re doing this for Blake Bozeman, a young man that I knew, I’ve known for quite some time, known his dad almost all my life,” Duane Simpkins, American University men’s basketball coach said.

That connection to Blake Bozeman was visible before the game in the moment of silence and on the court.

“Some people say he finished the race but, he really didn’t finish the race because he didn’t get his kids through,” Todd Bozeman said.”He’s not going to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle, do the father-daughter dance. None of that, so that makes it harder.”

Ticket sales from the game went to an organization called the Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative, a group that helps families and children develop a game plan for productive lives. There’s also a GoFundMe for Bozeman’s children’s college education along with an outpouring of support for his family.

“And we’re grateful and gracious for what the schools have done and what the community, the uplifting from the community, it’s tremendous,” Blake’s mother TeLethea Bozeman said.