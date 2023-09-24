gun violence

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at H Street nightclub

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

A man was killed, and three others were hurt in a shooting at a nightclub in Northeast D.C. overnight Sunday, police say.

Shots were fired at the Cru Hookah Lounge in the 1300 block of H Street NE just before midnight, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The four victims, a woman and three men were taken to the hospital. One of the men died and the three others are expected to survive. Their identities were not immediately released.

An orange sign on the door reads that the bar is shut down until a hearing before The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board. In D.C., the law can temporarily close bars if they are determined to be a threat to public safety.

Stores along the block told News4 that H Street is supposed to be an arts district. They said the shooting is an example of the area's recent problems with crime.

Police are looking for a suspect last seen wearing a black hoodie who fled west on H Street NE.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

