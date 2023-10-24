‘Parenting revival': Amid DC youth crime surge, group aims to help families

Where are the parents? It’s something many people think after youth are found to be involved in a crime.

A “parenting revival” event held in D.C. aimed to help families who are struggling to keep their kids out of trouble or trying to prevent future problems. The session held at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) on Sunday gave parents space to talk about what they face and what they need.

Amid a surge in youth crime in D.C., the idea for the event was born out of youth revivals, where young people talk about what they need and what they lack at home.

“Sometimes parents have a lot to deal with,” community activist Brenda H. Jones said.

“For me, I had three kids. I didn’t become a father ’til the third child,” organizer Charles Holton admitted.

He and others are now working to help parents.

“Most parents are doing a great job, but it’s a different world that we live in today,” organizer Ron Moten said.

Interim Chief of Police Pamela Smith attended and said she relates to the tough home lives many young people deal with.

“I come from a place where I didn’t have a good family foundation or structure. My mom raised us on welfare and food stamps. I use that terminology because I think people understand that,” she said.

“There are things going on internally within families that are driving our young people outside of their home and into places and spaces that we just don’t want them to be,” Smith added.

Social worker Yvette Thompkins said she hopes parents will feel less of a stigma about seeking help.

“The same way you need a tuneup for your car, you need a mind tuneup, you need someone to talk to about anxiety and depression, and hopefully we can create an atmosphere where people feel more open,” she said.