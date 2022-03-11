Father Escorted Out of Prince George's County Library Over Mask Mandate

Prince George's County resident Josh Roher had an unexpected lesson when police approached him on Wednesday while tutoring his 7-year-old daughter in the Largo Kettering library.

Roher was informed that he was violating the library's indoor mask mandate. Cell phone video footage shows officers telling the father "you can either put the mask on or go somewhere else and tutor."

Roher had received conflicting information when he called the Prince George's County Executive's office to clarify whether libraries were included when the indoor mask mandate was lifted county-wide.

"They said 'look, if they say anything to you, show them a copy of this press release,'" Roher said. "I'm arguing with the police, I'm arguing with the librarians, come to find out that the county told me wrong information."

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System is a quasi-state entity and exempt from the county's decision. The CEO, board of trustees and worker's union will decide when the libraries will lift mask mandates.

Library spokesperson Nicholas Brown says that the mandate remains in place to protect unvaccinated customers, specifically children under five. There are private study rooms available.

Roher was eventually escorted from the library and while no arrests were made, both Roher and the library spokesperson agree that this moment of miscommunication could have been handled differently.

"We are working with the county exec's team to make sure that they have all the information we are putting out to our customers," Brown said.

Brown said that update messaging explicitly stating that libraries are one of the exceptions to the county-wide mask mandate lift went out on Thursday.