COVID-19

Father Escorted Out of Prince George's County Library Over Mask Mandate

Josh Rohrer was told by Prince George's County Executive's office that the indoor mask mandate had been lifted.

By Tracee Wilkins, News4 Prince George's County Bureau Chief

Prince George's County resident Josh Roher had an unexpected lesson when police approached him on Wednesday while tutoring his 7-year-old daughter in the Largo Kettering library.

Roher was informed that he was violating the library's indoor mask mandate. Cell phone video footage shows officers telling the father "you can either put the mask on or go somewhere else and tutor."

Roher had received conflicting information when he called the Prince George's County Executive's office to clarify whether libraries were included when the indoor mask mandate was lifted county-wide.

"They said 'look, if they say anything to you, show them a copy of this press release,'" Roher said. "I'm arguing with the police, I'm arguing with the librarians, come to find out that the county told me wrong information."

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System is a quasi-state entity and exempt from the county's decision. The CEO, board of trustees and worker's union will decide when the libraries will lift mask mandates.

Library spokesperson Nicholas Brown says that the mandate remains in place to protect unvaccinated customers, specifically children under five. There are private study rooms available.

Roher was eventually escorted from the library and while no arrests were made, both Roher and the library spokesperson agree that this moment of miscommunication could have been handled differently.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

thomas jefferson high school for science and technology 59 mins ago

Judge Won't Delay Ruling on Admissions Discrimination in Virginia

COVID-19 1 hour ago

‘Healthy and Stronger': COVID Survivor Reflects on Recovery, New Chance at Life

"We are working with the county exec's team to make sure that they have all the information we are putting out to our customers," Brown said.

Brown said that update messaging explicitly stating that libraries are one of the exceptions to the county-wide mask mandate lift went out on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19mask mandatePG County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us