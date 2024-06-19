Farm in Upper Marlboro increases access to free organic produce

Fresh and organic produce has become harder for low-income families to reach due to its high price point.

Clagett Farm in Upper Marlboro has donated 800 thousand pounds of organic produce to charitable organizations to increase access to fresh and healthy produce.

“One of the ways that we’re trying to balance that is by having a large amount of food that we donate each week. That’s about 30-35% of the food we grow each year that we send out to local food pantries to help provide that local organic food to the local community,” said Jared Planz, Clagett Farm's vegetable production manager.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a nonprofit organization, owns the establishment and helps reduce runoff and pollution into the Bay and local waterways.

The farm welcomes volunteers to help guarantee the produce is picked days before it’s donated, maximizing its peak nutritional value.

“We pick up these donated greens, vegetables and then we take them back and we provide them to people that are less fortunate and have the need for them — maybe unable to shop and afford those things,” said a representative of Shabac Ministries in Landover Hills, one of Clagett's partnering organizations.

Clagett Farm offers a 50% discount on produce to families that qualify for government assistance. People can also work on the farm in exchange for free food.

To check qualifications for reduced prices or volunteer on the farm, head to its website clagettcsasales.org.

