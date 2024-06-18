Food 4 Families: How to donate — and how to find help

For more than 25 years, you have helped NBC4 and Telemundo 44 provide thousands of meals to people in need during the holidays. But we know hunger is not just a holiday problem.

That’s why NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are expanding Food 4 Families into a year-long project – and we’re asking you to join us in addressing food insecurity in the Washington, D.C. area.

Join us, and let's alleviate hunger together through NBC4 and Telemundo 44's Food 4 Families campaign. We have partnered with the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

If you want to help:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

If you need help:

In the past few years, the pandemic and rising food prices have widened the gap between those who know where their next meal will come from and those who don’t.

NBC4 and T44 are committed to telling stories about food insecurity across the region throughout the year — not just during the holidays.

We’re going to:

talk about food insecurity and hunger, and how they affect people you might not suspect

talk about solutions, and meet the local people and organizations working to help

provide resources so you know where to look for help – either for your family or someone you know who’s in need

Before Food 4 Families, it was called Project Harvest. No matter the name, thousands of families were helped during the holiday season. Now, we look forward to serving those in need year-round. Thank you for Working 4 Our Community.