Fairfax County Woman Pleads for Father's Ashes After Urn Taken From Old Address

A Fairfax County woman is asking for help to find an urn that contains her father’s ashes after the package that contained them was taken from a porch in an apartment complex.

The package was marked with priority mail postage and contained a brass urn engraved with two lines, Appa/1962-2020, plus a blue velvet box. It may have been discarded in the wooded areas around apartments on Latona Court in Fairfax, Virginia, not far from Fair Oaks Mall.

June Kim’s father, Seung Taek Kim was just 58 when he died suddenly of natural causes in December.

She describes him as a loving father who spent his entire adult life working for the U.S. Postal Service, working his way up to postmaster of Plano, Texas at one point.

His beloved postal service delivered an urn containing his ashes to his daughter in January. But for reasons unclear, the package was sent using her previous address, where she hadn’t lived for almost a year.

“My old neighbors said they noticed it on the entry porch, but it was gone the next day,” Kim said.

By the time June figured it out, the urn had disappeared.

She has contacted USPS inspectors and distributed flyers in the area, asking for the return of something that means so much to her.