Fairfax County Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

Allieh Kheradmand is a learning disabilities teacher at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia

By Gina Cook

A Northern Virginia woman who teaches children with learning disabilities was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, Fairfax County police say.

Allieh Kheradmand, 33, teaches at James Madison High School in Vienna, police said.

She was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian after a student disclosed on Wednesday that they had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teacher, according to police.

Detectives found Kheradmand had unlawful contact with a student over the past several months, police said.

Fairfax County Public Schools said Kheradmand is on administrative leave.

She has been a learning disabilities teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools since 2016.

Police said Kheradmand, who lives in Reston, is being held in jail without bond.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

