Fairfax County Officer Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Man

A white officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, is facing assault charges after using a stun gun on a black man during a domestic call Friday, authorities say.

Fairfax County Police Officer Tyler Timberlake was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement Saturday night.

Descano said video of the incident is "unsettling."

Fairfax County police are expected to hold a news conference soon to discuss the incident.

The police department also said it will release body camera footage of what happened.

Timberlake faces up to 36 months of incarceration.

“I can assure you that I am personally following this case closely to ensure a thorough prosecution and outcome, especially during these trying times," Descano said.

