Issue with communications system grounds flights across DC area: FAA

Issues with a communications system caused flight delays and redirections across the D.C. area, including all the way to Richmond, Virginia, and Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday.

The FAA said in a tweet that it had paused departures to D.C.-area airports – including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Richmond International Airport (RIC)– while repairs to a communications system were made at Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

Departures to D.C.-area airports have resumed and repairs to the communications power panel are complete.



During the repairs, a back-up system handled communications safely.



Normal operations are resuming. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 25, 2023

Flights from the West Coast, Midwest and Florida bound for D.C.-area airports resumed at around 6:45 p.m. All other flights resumed at around 7 p.m.

The ground stop had "nothing to with any of the facilities at our airports," the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said.

It was not immediately known what caused the issue with the communications system. The FAA said there were no reports of a fire.

