Expecting a new iPhone at your front door? So are thieves

It's an exciting time for Apple fans with the release of the iPhone 15, new Apple Watch and revamped Air Pods. But D.C. police are warning people who are having those products shipped to their homes to take some precautions so thieves don't get to their packages first.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Anthony Walsh recommends residents track their packages to make sure they know when they will arrive.

Also, have a plan in place in case you're not going to be home, Walsh said. Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up the package.

"Prevention is number one, right? Being able to prevent something from happening," Walsh said.

Another option: Avoid home delivery altogether and have the item shipped to a post office or to an Apple store.

"The post office allows you to leave packages there for up to 30 days so you can retrieve it, you know, when you have the available time," Walsh said.

Customers were lined up outside the Apple store in downtown D.C. Friday morning to get their new phones.

"I mean if it's something like, something high value … I would just go get it myself," one Apple customer told News4.