E-bike rider dies after crash with another rider in downtown DC

A man who was injured in an e-bike crash in Northwest D.C. has died of his injuries, police say.

The crash happened the night of March 27, as he and a woman were riding bike share e-bikes, police said. They were heading west in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW just before 11 p.m. when the man slowed down near the intersection with 7th Street NW.

He was riding ahead of the other rider, and according to a preliminary investigation, the woman's e-bike collided with the man's, police said. The impact caused him to fall to the ground and hit his head, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries Tuesday.

Police identified him as 43-year-old Michael Goldstone of Northwest D.C.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip to the police department's text tip line at 50411.