Drunken Driver With Child in Car Arrested in Virginia: Sheriff

A Stafford, Virginia, man was arrested by a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning when he was discovered passed out in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Fredericksburg with an 8-year-old sleeping in the backseat.

A bystander called police just before 1 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle that hit the curb before pulling into a parking spot at the motel. When the deputy arrived, the car was running with the windows fogged up, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Rosado, 31, was found asleep at the wheel with alcohol between his legs and bottles strewn throughout the rest of the car, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy also reported a strong smell of marijuana.

Rosado was unresponsive when the deputy tried to wake him up. When he finally woke, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he could not stand straight, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy searched the car and found several small bags of marijuana and a white powder, according to the sheriff's office. Two guns — one stolen — were also found in the car.

Rosado is charged with numerous counts, including driving under the influence, child neglect, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and ten counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

The child is in the care of Child Protective Services.