Domestic dispute leaves 1 child dead, 3 people hurt in Baltimore County

A man who is believed to be the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

A child is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting in Baltimore County on Tuesday, according to police.

Police responded to the unit block of Breslin Court at 6:35 a.m. in Rosedale, Maryland to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex.

At the scene, officers found a woman and two children suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. All three of them were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the children was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man who is believed to be the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with what police are calling a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to police. Police say that this is an isolated incident that came from a domestic dispute and that there is no threat to the community at this time.

