New DC rec center honors teen with special needs

The District is honoring a young woman who spent most of her short life institutionalized in one of the nation’s most notorious mental facilities. Joy Evans was only 17 when she died, but she helped change the way D.C. and the nation care for children with developmental disabilities.

It was a joyous celebration in Southeast D.C. as Mayor Muriel Bowser, along side Evans' sister, Carol Cunningham, cut the ribbon on the new for the Joy Evans Therapeutic Center.

"Oh my goodness, Joy was the sweetest, sweetest young lady you've ever wanted to meet," Cunningham said.

The bright and modern center is a far cry from the D.C.-run institution where Evans spent most of her life and eventually died.

"I'm overwhelmed," Cunningham said. "It's beautiful. It's a beautiful day. Beautiful thing. I'm just really happy. I'm really happy that they were able to make a change."

Evans died in the Forest Haven facility in Laurel, Maryland, at the age of 17. Forest Haven was home to thousands of disabled young people. Over the more than six decades it was in operation, there were numerous deaths and reported cases of abuse and neglect.

"While she was there, she really suffered a lot," Cunningham said. "She had a lot of bruises, scratches.

She had stitches and everything. But my mom said, 'You will get out of here and we will make a difference with Forest Haven.'"

Her mom was right: Evans did make a big difference.

Evans was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that would eventually force the closure of Forest Haven and implementation of reforms in how the District cares for some of its most vulnerable residents.

"This is a fitting tribute to your sister, to her legacy, and to all that worked so hard to make sure that people who live with disabilities live dignified, respected, joy-filled lives," Bowser said. "I was proud to sign the Joy Evans Therapeutic Center Designation Act to honor your sister. Her life brought much needed attention to the change that we needed, and now her legacy will live on in this new groundbreaking facility."

The $40 million therapeutic center will offer enhanced physical, cognitive and emotional programs and services for D.C. residents of all ages. The center and its dedication to Evans was championed by D.C. Councilmember Vince Gray, who was the director of D.C. Department of Human Services in 1976 when forest haven was closed.

"Oh, she would love it. She would definitely love it. Yes, because like I said, she went through a lot. But I believe she was put here for a reason and that reason was was to shine a light on what people with disabilities were going through, and I believe she would be really happy with this right now, her and my parents," Cunningham said.