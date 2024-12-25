Bitter cold Christmas Eve for residents of condo complex without heat

This cold Christmas Eve was even more uncomfortable for hundreds of residents of a condominium complex in Maryland. They say they have been without heat since mid-December.

Residents of Chelsea Wood Condominiums in Greenbelt told News4 they’ve been informed it could be another couple of weeks, at minimum, until their homes are warm again.

Coats and hats are indoor survival gear now at Chelsea Wood.

Everett said space heaters are no real solution to the problem, because they stress the electrical systems of her unit and others.

“If you are plugging in more than one, your fuses are going to blow,” resident Jennifer Everett said. “It’s a shame for people that have babies, animals, older adults who depend on this.”

A letter from RCN Management posted near the mailboxes in each building of the Chelsea Wood complex says the company is trying to address the heating problem, which involves a broken pipe, and that repairs could extend well into January.

The letter also notes the company will no longer manage the complex after Dec. 31 and that a new company will take over.

Tonyia Thompson, who suffers from sciatica that’s made worse by being cold, said she is extremely discouraged.

“I have on a sweat suit on double down ,” she said. “And then I had two and three throws on my knees to protect because of my pain and everything like that.”

News4 reached out to the management company for comment and awaits a reply.

