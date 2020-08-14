Desk Refresh: How to Spruce Up Your Workspace

It's been five months since many of us turned our homes into our offices. And now the same space we've been staring at is starting to go stale.

But it's not too late to breathe new life into your workspace with just a few items. Mariella Cruzado, a professional decorator and owner of Splendor Styling, is offering inspiration on how to do just that.

“We really don’t know how long we'll be working from home, but now home offices are becoming a priority,” says Cruzado.

Cruzado has created "The Work From Home Collection," an online curated shop to help you find stylish, budget-friendly options for your space.

All of the workspace essentials in Cruzado's list are under $250.

Scroll through to see some of her favorite picks and how you can incorporate them in your own space by browsing Cruzado's design concepts below:

Desk Inspiration from Splendor Styling