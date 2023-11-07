Decision 2023: Polls close in Virginia

Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day in Virginia as a carefully watched legislative campaign cycle closes out. Voters were deciding whether to empower Republicans with full state government control or let Democrats keep serving as a bulwark against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda.

Although polls have closed, anyone who was in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited an Ashburn polling place on Election Day and discussed how he believes Republicans can address voters' top issues.

The outcome in Virginia — among just four states with legislative elections this year — will be closely scrutinized nationwide for hints of what may come in the 2024 presidential cycle. All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates and 40 seats in the Virginia Senate were up for election this November.

Republicans, with a narrow 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates, hope to gain full control of the state legislature and clear a path for the governor to enact his proposals on abortion, education, taxes and other key policy priorities.

Democrats, currently holding a slim 22-17 majority in the state Senate, seek to maintain control of one chamber and possibly flip the other to serve as a check against Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda.

As a steady stream of voters arrived at a polling place in Ashburn on Tuesday morning, the governor touted Virginia’s job growth and how the GOP swept statewide constitutional offices in 2021.

“This is what I was asked to do, this is what I ran on, this is what we’ve delivered. And I think voters are going to come around today and extend our license to lead,” Youngkin said. "We've had a really good two years, but I think we can have a fantastic next two years."

Youngkin had arrived at Newton-Lee Elementary School with Republican Juan Pablo Segura, who is running against Democrat Russet Perry in the District 31 race. It’s become the most expensive race in the state this cycle, according to Open Secrets, which tracks campaign finance.

"This race is the most competitive race in the entire state. Every vote matters. Every vote counts. Please get out and vote. Protect your right to choose," Perry told News4 Tuesday morning.

State Senate

House of Delegates

Fairfax County

Court clerk, commonwealth's attorney, sheriff, county supervisor positions and school board seats. Go here to learn about one school board candidate who was requalified for the ballot after a typo caused issues.

Loudoun County

Court clerk, commonwealth's attorney, sheriff, commissioner of revenue, treasurer, county supervisor positions, school board members and the soil and water conservation director. There are also ballot measures related to school district construction projects, parks and recreation projects, and transportation projects.

Prince William County

Court clerk, commonwealth's attorney, sheriff, county supervisor positions, school board seats and the soil and water conservation director. That's in addition to at least one noteworthy state Senate race.

Ballot Initiatives

