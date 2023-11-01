Fairfax County School Board candidate requalifies for ballot

A judge cleared the way for a Fairfax County School Board candidate who was disqualified last week to get back on the ballot.

Franconia District candidate Marcia St. John-Cunning, who Democrats endorsed, was disqualified over a typo on a required voter petition.

Election officials never caught the mistake, and she had been certified to be on the ballot.

But Republicans challenged her candidacy, and last week a judge ruled the error meant she was no longer a qualified candidate.

St. John-Cunning and her lawyers asked the judge to reconsider. They presented two more correct pages of voter signatures she’d gathered but that election officials reportedly said they didn’t need at the time.

The judge ruled Wednesday the paperwork could be accepted, according to St. John-Cunning’s team.

The county registrar posted a notice on the county elections website saying St. John-Cunning is a qualified candidate.

Since last Thursday, St. John-Cunning’s supporters have been waging a write in campaign.