Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn baby girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has now been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet.

Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home on the night of Jan. 21, according to police.

Officers went to the home in the unit block of 61st Street NE shortly before 9:30 p.m. that night for the report of an unconscious child. When they arrived, they found the baby girl unconscious and unresponsive. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and took the baby to a hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The medical examiner's office has determined Storm died of injuries "consistent with an assault" and the manner of death was homicide, police said Wednesday.

Storm is the youngest homicide victim in the District this year.

More information about what authorities believe led up to her death was not immediately available. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the police department's Text Tip Line by texting their message to 50411.

