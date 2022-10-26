Washington DC

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

Storm Serenity Frazier was 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a D.C. home in January; police announced Wednesday that her death has been ruled a homicide

Getty Images

The death of a newborn baby girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has now been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet.

Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home on the night of Jan. 21, according to police.

Officers went to the home in the unit block of 61st Street NE shortly before 9:30 p.m. that night for the report of an unconscious child. When they arrived, they found the baby girl unconscious and unresponsive. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and took the baby to a hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The medical examiner's office has determined Storm died of injuries "consistent with an assault" and the manner of death was homicide, police said Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Storm is the youngest homicide victim in the District this year.

More information about what authorities believe led up to her death was not immediately available. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the police department's Text Tip Line by texting their message to 50411.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Southeast DC 2 hours ago

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

Northern Virginia 5 hours ago

‘X-STEM NOVA' Conference Hopes to Inspire Future Scientists

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCDC PoliceNortheast DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us