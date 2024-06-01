Black bear found dead in plastic bag in Arlington

An adult black bear was found dead in a plastic bag Friday night in Arlington, Virginia, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said.

Animal control was dispatched to Spout Run Parkway near N. Adams Street about 8:30 p.m. They were called about what was believed to be a dead dog, but a deputy then realized it was the body of an adult bear.

Jennifer Toussant, the chief of animal control, and a conservation police officer from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources also went to the scene to help examine and remove the bear, according to a statement from AWLA. The body of the bear will undergo further forensic examination, officials said.

There was no information immediately available about how officials think the bear may have died.

AWLA is asking that anyone with information to call them at 703-931-9241 or email animalcontrol@awla.org. They're especially interested in anyone who recalls seeing someone carrying a large plastic bag in the past few weeks around the area where the dead bear was found.

This comes a few weeks after several people reported seeing at least one black bear around Arlington and D.C. In June, a bear was captured in Northeast D.C. and relocated to a remote area of Maryland. Bears can be found throughout Maryland and Virginia, and they are regularly spotted in the suburbs.