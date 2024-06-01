Montgomery County police search for man wanted after parole agent found dead

A Chevy Chase man is wanted in connection with the death of his parole agent, Montgomery County police said in a press release.

On Friday, Montgomery County officers went to an apartment in the 2800 block of Terrace Drive in Chevy Chase for a welfare check.

A parole agent had gone to check on Emanuel Edward Sewell, a registered sex offender, and had not returned to work after that check, police said.

When the police officers arrived at the apartment Friday evening, they found the body of the missing parole agent. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sewell was not in the apartment, and police have not yet found him, police said.

Police are searching for Sewell, with a warrant to arrest him for second-degree murder, and officers are asking for the public's help in the search.

Sewell, 54, may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra, police said, with Maryland tags 93661HT. He may be armed, and police say he is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Sewell or his location is asked to call Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000. Anyone who thinks they see Sewell should not approach him but should call police, they said.

Police have not yet released the name of the parole agent but plan to do so after his family is notified. He was an agent with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.