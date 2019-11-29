Dead Fetus Found in Bathroom of Upper Marlboro Restaurant

By Associated Press

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating after a dead fetus was found in the women's bathroom of a restaurant.

The Washington Post reports that the fetus was found Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro. Police did not identify the restaurant.

Prince George's County police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said the fetus was sent to Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

She said investigators were conducting interviews and checking camera footage to try to piece together what happened. They're also working to identify the mother and to make sure she's in good health.

Cotterman said that police "want her to get the medical attention she may need."

