DC's Downtown Holiday Market Now Open for the Season

The Downtown Holiday Market will now be open daily through Dec. 23 from noon to 8 p.m., although it'll be closed Thanksgiving Day and Dec. 6. It's centered around 8th and F streets NW.

Shoppers now have much more space to spread out and loop around the rows of tents. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the city is shutting down two blocks of F street near the Capital One Arena.

The street closing also makes more space for vendors. Mike Berman, who organizes the market each year, said there will be more than 70 merchants.

Most of the small businesses are local vendors from the D.C. area.

Cesar Sertzen is a craftsmen who earns his living selling the art he makes.

“If you have a place where a lot of people will see you, who wouldn’t normally, it’s a great opportunity," Sertzen said.

This year the stage has also returned with live music. Visitors can enjoy live music twice a day during the week and three times a day on weekends.