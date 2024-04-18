The Weekend Scene: Flower festival, Red Bull Showrun and more to do in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Hello, tortured poets!

We’re waiting impatiently for Taylor Swift's new album and the Paris Olympics which is fewer than 100 days away!

All the Olympic buzz has us ready to fly to Paris ourselves. And that's why we're debuting “Tommy Tries It”! Each week, Tommy McFly will show the couch commentators what actually goes into playing sports at a world-class level.

This week, we met the incredible Laulauga Tausaga who is currently number one on planet Earth for discus. We love Laulauga – she’s a whole vibe.

"It's pretty much bodybuilding ballet," she said.

Saturday will have the best weather of the weekend, but cloudy and cool weather on Sunday will be OK for any outdoor plans, Storm Team4 says.

Weekend highlights

National Cannabis Festival

Fri. and Sat., RFK Festival Grounds, $55-$130

🔗 Details

THUNDERCAT and Wu-Tang Clan are exciting headliners for the D.C. festival that’s grown massively over the past several years. The music festival is the big draw for most, but you’ll also find an exhibitor’s fair, the National Cannabis Championship and – never fear – plenty of munchies.

Pro tip: Read the fest’s FAQ to see what you’re allowed to bring inside.

Red Bull Showrun

Sat., gates open at 1:30 p.m., free

🔗 Details

D.C.’s iconic Pennsylvania Avenue is transforming into a race track as a Formula One car visits D.C. You'll also find a Fan Fest at Union Market on Friday.

Expect road closures.

Free pick

Savor Bowie

Sat. and Sun., Bowie Town Center, free entry

🔗 Details

Complimentary wine tastings, two stages of live music, vendors and artisans: Savor Bowie has all the ingredients for a lovely spring day out. The event is free and proceeds benefit Concerts for Causes.

And if you’re up for more, check out the Funk After Fest concert at the Bowie Performing Arts Center ($29-39).

Free pick

Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival

Sat. and Sun., opens at 10 a.m., free entry

🔗 Details

Flowers and plants are taking over historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia, for a weekend of all things gardening.



A landscape display contest, three stages of entertainment, the rooftop wine and beer garden and a children’s area will give the whole family a spring in their step.

NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival

This Sun., plus May 5 and May 26, The Manassas Museum, free entry

🔗 Details

Take in the tastes, sounds and culture of Thailand right in Virginia. You’ll find performances, live music and games, plus tons of street eats and sweets.

Our friends Hype Foodies went inside!

Pro tip: Arrive early to avoid long lines for food.

2019 World Champions Five Year Anniversary Weekend

Fri. to Sun., Nationals Park, $13+

🔗 Tickets

Nats Park is marking half a decade since the World Series win.

Go for Fireworks Friday, replica ring giveaways on Saturday or Screech’s Birthday plus Kid’s Opening Day on Sunday. Your kids can run the bases or get an autograph from a Nats Player; here are details.

We’re just over here banging on the trash cans with excitement (IYKYK) as the Nats take on the Astros.

ICYMI: Our Nats Park guide will help you get there and get in easily.

“Da Magic Boombox: A Hip Hop and Go-Go Evolution”

Fri. and Sat., Flowers High School in Springdale, $20-$25

🔗 Details

Flowers High School depends on ticket sales to fund its drama program. This very DMV play would be a fun time for the whole family. Molette Green got a first look.

Concerts this weekend

North Mississippi Allstars, 8 p.m. Thursday, Wolf Trap, $47

Rollicking, foot-stomping southern and blues rock that found its dedicated following amid the jam band scene. The Dickinson grew up in music — father, Jim, was a celebrated producer, singer and piano player. Details.

Robyn Hitchcock, 8 p.m. Friday, Hamilton, $15

Frequently referred to as the Bob Dylan of alternative rock, the British singer-songwriter first made the scene in the ‘70s with psychedelic folk rock heroes The Soft Boys. He’s spent decades delighting fans with his esoteric stage banter as well as his biting, witty songwriting. (Go watch “Storefront Hitchcock.”) Details.

Stabbing Westward, 7 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $30

Pioneering industrial band reformed several years ago, decades after helping define the scene alongside bands like Skinny Puppy and Nine Inch Nails. Details.

Griefcat, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jammin Java, $15/$25

Hilarious musical comedy duo harmonizes about sociopolitical issues. Musically, they don’t blend genres, rather hop them, from pop to rock to country and more. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

The Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff & Ravi Coltrane Project

Fri., 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $59

ASL Jubilee

Fri., 5 p.m., National Union Building, free

Asian AF

Fri. and Sat., The Kennedy Center, $25-$40

Georgetown House Tour

Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $60

Hi Lawn's Rooftop Beer Fest

Sat., Union Market, $40-$50

Fletchers Boathouse kayaking begins

Sat.

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour

Sat., Warner Theatre, SOLD OUT

“Up Close with Paul Cezanne”

Through July 14, Phillips Collections, included with admission

Filmfest DC

April 18-28

Last chance: “One Life: Frederick Douglass”

Through Sun., National Portrait Gallery, free

Things to do in Maryland

The National Capital New Play Festival

Through May 5, Roundhouse Theatre in Bethesda

Mid-Atlantic Alpaca Association Jubilee

Sat. and Sun., Carroll County Ag Center in Westminster, free to spectators

Things to do in Virginia

“Hair” musical

Through July 7, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $40+

Paris Sashay Presents: Tequila Made Me Do It

Thurs., 7 p.m., Arlington Drafthouse, $10+

Historic Garden Week Old Town Alexandria Tour

Sat., $20-$55

Family Fun - Spring Fairy Houses

Sat., 10 a.m., Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria, $10

Bats Class

Sat., Huntley Meadows Park

