Total Wine Now Available for Delivery in Arlington County

Total Wine & More is now delivering in Arlington County.

The independent wine and beer retailer based in Bethesda is teaming up with New York-based on-demand delivery service Minibar Delivery for Total Wine’s first-ever delivery offerings in Virginia.

Customers of legal age in Arlington can log in to Minibar Delivery’s app or website and choose from Total Wine’s selection of beer and wine. Deliveries will be made in less than two hours. Customers ordering through Minibar must confirm they are 21 or older prior to checkout.

John Jordan, senior vice president of new business development at Total Wine, said in a statement the company is facilitating the deliveries with its own staff.

Total Wine opened a smaller, urban-format store at 800 N. Glebe Road in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood last year. It counts 11 locations in Greater Washington with more on the way, including one in Reston. It has been in discussions to bring a store to the District. In total, it has more than 160…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Total Wine now available for delivery in Arlington County appeared first on WTOP.

