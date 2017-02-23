Third Time’s a Charm: CityCenterDC’s Latest, Whimsical Campaign Looks to Draw Crowds

In its third marketing campaign since 2014, CityCenterDC is hoping to focus more on D.C. and highlight the experiences it offers rather than just its high-end retail and restaurant brands in a bid to attract more traffic.

“I thought it was really important to focus on D.C. even more than we have before, and really highlight why CityCenterDC is different,” said Whitney Bossin Burns, director of marketing for the downtown D.C. mixed-use development, which opened by summer 2015. “Getting the word out that we’re open, we’re a fun place to be — that was sort of the motivation behind it.”

She said the marketing campaign, which hit CityCenterDC’s website on Wednesday, is meant to put the destination on people’s radar and hike brand awareness beyond its shops. It comes at a time when some have questioned whether CityCenterDC has attracted sufficient crowds.

But the center is “still very new,” Burns said. “I don’t know that people were necessarily aware of our other offerings,”…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

