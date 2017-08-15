Monumental Sports Network’s New Play for Younger Viewers Is ‘choose Your Own Adventure’

Monumental Sports Network is looking to engage a younger, digital-first audience through a new partnership with Kiswe Mobile, a New Jersey-based company in which the Leonsis clan is invested.

The Monumental network’s video app will get a major revamp as a “choose your own adventure” style set-up, through which users can choose among four camera angle video streams while watching.

“Younger consumers who prefer digital channels over cable really want more interactivity,” said Zach Leonsis, senior vice president and general manager of Monumental Sports Network. “This is really putting them in the production seat.”

Kiswe Mobile, which has an office in Columbia, Maryland, launched in 2013. Its tech was piloted by the Washington Mystics on the Mystics Live app, and the Kiswe website suggests the app has also been used by the Monumental Sports & Entertainment-owned Washington Capitals. Both Ted Leonsis, the founder and CEO of Monumental Sports, and his son Zach are investors in…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Monumental Sports Network's new play for younger viewers is 'choose your own adventure' appeared first on WTOP.

