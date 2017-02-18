Maryland, D.C., Virginia in Top 10 of Country’s Millionaire Households

For the sixth year in a row, Maryland continues to be the state with the highest ratio of millionaire households.

At 7.55 percent in 2016, the state again outpaces the rest of the country, according to the Wealth & Affluent Monitor from Phoenix Marketing International, a Rhinebeck, New York, market research firm.

The state saw a decrease from 7.7 percent in 2015. The total number of households in Maryland grew from 2,237,507 in 2015 to 2,254,798 households.

Virginia and D.C. also fall in the top 10 states with the highest ratio of millionaire households. Virginia held its same spot at No. 8 with a 6.64 percent ratio. The District, which had dipped in the ranking during the Great Recession, jumped one spot from last year to No. 9, at 6.32 percent. The region’s high ranking shouldn’t come as a surprise — Greater Washington has the highest concentration of millionaire ZIP codes among its peers nationwide, as we reported in August.

Connecticut, at 7.4 percent, came in second place this…

The post Maryland, D.C., Virginia in top 10 of country’s millionaire households appeared first on WTOP.

