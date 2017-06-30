‘Hamilton’ Is Helping Raise Money for D.C.-area Nonprofits

The national tour of “Hamilton” might not be coming to D.C. until next June, but the show and its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, are working to raise money for D.C. and Northern Virginia nonprofits with its new #HAM4ALL fundraiser.

For every $10 donation to the “Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition,” a group of 11 organizations that provide services to immigrants, donors will be entered to win two VIP tickets to the musical’s Los Angeles opening and the after party, a meet-and-greet with Miranda as well as airfare and hotel.

Local organizations involved in the coalition are the Tahirih Justice Center in Falls Church, as well as Kids In Need of Defense, the National Immigration Law Center and the League of United Latin American Citizens in D.C.

“We got a call out of the blue to join the coalition,” said Layli Miller-Muro, CEO of the Tahirih Justice Center. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness, rally people who care and hopefully to raise money.”

