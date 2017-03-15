Georgetown University, University of Maryland Offer Tuition Breaks for Federal Workers

Federal employees looking for some new career skills can now get a bit of a break at Georgetown University and the University of Maryland.

The two universities are among four that have agreed to offer partial scholarships to federal workers through an agreement with the Office of Personnel Management, the Federal Times reported. The new agreements went into effect on Tuesday.

The scholarships, for both online and on-campus programs at Georgetown’s School of Continuing Studies and UMd.’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, are meant to close critical skills gaps in the workforce, officials said. Similar agreements were struck with the College for America at Southern New Hampshire University and Drexel University Online.

OPM has inked similar agreements with schools in the past, including one allowing federal employees and their families a 25 percent discount on out-of-state tuition on courses, certificates and degree programs at University of Maryland University College. In December,…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

