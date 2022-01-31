DC Warns About Fentanyl Overdoses

D.C. police are warning about an outbreak of fentanyl overdoses after five people were hospitalized and three died Friday.

"Over the course of an hour and 15 minutes, they took five people to the hospital and had two patients that ultimately refused treatment,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

By the end of the day there were a total of 10 calls for fentanyl overdoses, including three deaths.

“We noticed a pattern and alerted our partners,” Donnelly said.

Those partners include police, the Department of Behavioral Health and federal agencies like the Drug Enforcement Agency.

There’s an ongoing investigation into the origin of the fentanyl. A recent case resulted in the arrest and charging of a dealer.

"Unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said. “That is a federal charge."

"Any death stemming from fentanyl is violent crime,” said Jarod Forget of the DEA Washington Field Division. “It’s a violent act resulting in death, and that’s something we need to give all our attention to.”

Authorities also want to spread the word about Narcan nasal spray, which is used to treat overdoses with no identification or payment necessary.

"We will deliver it to your house if you’d like, or we will mail it to you," said Dr. Barbara Bazron of the Department of Behavioral Health.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"We also need to deal with the issue of recovery," said Ambrose Lane Jr. of Opioids Solutions Working Group.

He said there’s a need for more certified recovery specialists and resource centers.

“To the extent that we address that situation, it’s going to continue on,” he said.