DC to Resume Parking Enforcement in June

By Matthew Stabley

A D.C. parking enforcement officer

D.C. will resume parking enforcement suspended because of the pandemic beginning June 1.

This includes street sweeping enforcement, towing of cars parked illegally, and displaying valid registration and inspection stickers.

Residential parking permit fees also will increase June 1. The fee for a household’s first car will rise from $35 to $50. The fees for a second car will be $75, for a third car will be $100 and for any additional cars will be $150.

Driver’s licenses and ID cards that expired during the pandemic must be renewed by July 1.

July 1 is also when the District will resume booting cars with two or more tickets that are 60 days old.

A ticket amnesty program will be in place from June 1 through Sept. 30. All tickets issued before Sept. 30 still are required to be paid, but late fees will be waived.

