DC to relocate people to shelters ahead of frigid Inauguration Day

The cold has been brutal lately with no sign of letting up as crowds descend on the National Mall for the inauguration Monday.

“No, I couldn’t stand out in the cold, no,” said Daniel German-Dominguez from Massachusetts. “It's much more civilized to have a cup of coffee and watch it from the TV with your feet propped up.”

Monday is forecasted to be the coldest inauguration since Ronald Reagan’s second one in 1985.

“Yeah, that's crazy. They’re troopers for standing out there for that long,” one passerby told News4.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

D.C. is projected to be in and out of cold weather emergencies for the next few days, which is why the Department of Health and Human Services is checking on people in need to get them off the street and into a shelter this weekend into Monday.

“During special events, like the inauguration, we take particular care with our outreach team to make sure we reach those individuals, particularly those who are going to be in and around the inauguration area,” said Anthony Newman from DHS.

If you see anyone who needs shelter, call 311. It connects to the homeless services shelter hotline where a shuttle can be sent to pick someone up.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reminded residents the system works best when people look out for others.

“I encourage everyone to look out for each other. Use 311 for a shelter hotline, check on seniors and neighbors, and make sure you clear your sidewalks and continue to prioritize safety,” she said in a news conference.