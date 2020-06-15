DC to Give Update on Coronavirus Infections

The mayor is speaking now. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C. officials are expected to give an update on the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to address the public at 11 a.m. Monday.

D.C. is still in reopening phase one, with mass gatherings limited to 10 people. Phase two reopening would lift some restrictions on restaurants, nonessential stores, salons and outdoor recreation.

Officials have said they are carefully tracking data on the spread of the virus. Phase two reopening is unlikely to begin until June 19 at the earliest, they said last week. Any spike in virus cases could delay when phase two can begin.

Nearly 9,800 people have been diagnosed with the virus. At least 515 have died.

Black and African-American residents have died in disproportionate numbers. Out of the 515 people recorded to have died from COVID-19, 74% were Black or African American, though the group makes up only about 46% of the District’s population.

The D.C. metrics show there has been a sustained decrease in community spread for 11 days. Officials say 14 days of sustained decrease are needed to move into phase two reopening. If a peak in community cases is detected, the count resets to the day with the closest, most recent value.

Also, in order to move into phase two, the percent of hospital beds in use needs to be below 80% for 11 out of 14 days. D.C. bed capacity reached 80% on June 5 and surpassed 80% on June 11.

