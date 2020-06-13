DC Detects New Peak in Coronavirus Cases: Health Officials

The number of coronavirus cases in the District reached a new peak Friday, health officials announced in their reporting of case totals Saturday. There were 63 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This detected peak sets the Phase One count of days with sustained decrease back to nine. The city needs to see 14 days of continued decline in order to continue on to Phase Two.

Health officials say this is important because a sustained decrease of cases signals the pandemic is under control and no longer in a period of continued growth.

The city began Phase One reopening May 29, but health officials recently said they are concerned over the potential for a spike in cases following the continued protests over the death of George Floyd.

Any mass gatherings of people, including protests, pose a risk of spreading the virus, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said at a news conference Wednesday.

Experts are worried D.C. could see an explosion in cases after the protests over the death of George Floyd and a spike could thwart the city's plan to move into phase two of reopening. News4's Cory Smith reports.

Phase two reopening is unlikely to begin until June 19 at the earliest, Nesbitt reiterated on Wednesday. This new peak could delay that process.

The District has seen a total of 9,709 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Saturday. Out of those patients, 1,143 were cleared from isolation. There were 511 deaths because of the disease.