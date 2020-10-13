DC Sports Stars Encourage Residents to Register to Vote

While voter turnout is expected to be at an all-time high during the 2020 election, there are still thousands of eligible voters in D.C. who aren't registered — and some D.C. sports greats are hoping to get those residents to go to the polls.

Phil Chenier, who was part of the Washington Bullets 1978 championship team, was on hand at a voter registration fair outside the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights on Tuesday morning.

"It’s so important for us to really get behind the idea of registering and voting and letting our voices being heard," Chenier said.

Josh Morgan, a D.C. native and former Washington Football Team player, also called for people to register.

"If you think your vote doesn’t count, you are sadly mistaken because every vote counts. And the people that are most affected by it are the young black community," Morgan said.

As of Tuesday, more than 510,000 D.C. residents have registered to vote and the city has received more than 39,000 mail-in ballots.

"Everybody should exercise their right to vote. People went through a lot for us to be heard and for our votes to be counted," voter Sharon Stringfellow said.

Stringfellow brought her 18-year-old daughter to the registration fair.

"I’ve been waiting for her to turn 18 for a long time, and I wanted us to experience this together," Stringfellow said.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in D.C. online or by mail. Residents can register in person through Nov. 3.