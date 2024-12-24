DC shoppers make last-minute grocery runs for their holiday tables

If you’re cooking a holiday feast this year, chances are good you probably made that dreaded trip to the grocery store on Christmas Eve to stock up on a few last-minute items. News4 stopped in at a grocery store in the District to see what items will be making it on the holiday table this year.

Jackie Evans, a cashier at the Safeway on Wisconsin Avenue NW, says Christmas Eve can get hectic as shoppers grab those last few items to put on the holiday dinner table.

“People are like, ‘I need this, I need that and I haven’t got this,’” Evans said.

So, what are people getting so close to the holidays?

“Buying some lamb, some lamb chops, sweet potatoes,” Gerardo Martinez said.

The holiday meal staples were cheaper this year, according to a survey done by the American Farm Bureau Federation over Thanksgiving.

This year, as people shop, they’re thinking about those in need this holiday season.

Safeway runs an annual food drive, and customers find their own ways to give back.

“I’m on the board of directors of a nonprofit that works with a high school here in D.C.,” Martinez said. “So, we work with our mentors to help their families and to buy groceries and help families and things like that.”

Evans expects her store and others to stay busy throughout Christmas Eve. She tries to make sure every customer leaves with a smile.

“All in all, it’s Christmas,” she said. “The best thing to do is be happy and that’s what we try to do.”