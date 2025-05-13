Prosecutors wrap case against man accused in fatal shooting of 2-year-old

A man charged in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy testified against another defendant Monday.

Johnny Turcios is charged with murder in the death of Jeremy Poou Caceres, who was caught in the crossfire during a shootout between two groups in February 2024.

David Medina, who was 17 years old when he was charged in connection with the murder, admitted his involvement in the crime and named Turcios as one of the shooters.

Medina testified he was driving a stolen vehicle the day of the shooting, saying Turcios forced him into the vehicle at knifepoint.

Medina said he was instructed to drive to the Langley Park apartment complex where the shooting happened in the courtyard as Jeremy was being pushed in a stroller by his mom, who also was wounded.

Medina said Turcios fired about two shots with a handgun and another suspect, Israel Fuentes Jr., fired an AK-47. Medina said he believes Turcios' gun jammed after firing those shots.

Medina claimed he didn't participate in the crime. He said he didn't have a weapon, never got out of the car and didn't know the shooting was going to happen ahead of time.

He acknowledged he entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and agreed to testify in the case. Medina was facing murder and other charges that carried multiple life sentences, but under the agreement, he pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and faces one to six years in prison when he's sentenced.

Turcios' attorney said no DNA or fingerprint evidence links Turcios to any gun recovered in the investigation.

Investigators have said the shooting was over drug territory.

Prosecutors agreed to drop six charges against Turcios for lack of evidence. Eleven charges, including murder, still stand.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Turcios Monday. The defense will have an opportunity to present its evidence Tuesday, when the case could go to the jury.

