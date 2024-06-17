DC road rage shooter sentenced to 32 years for firing 13 shots at woman, children, bystanders

A Maryland man was sentenced to more than three decades in prison on Monday after he was found guilty of a road rage shooting in 2021. He fired 13 shots at a car with a woman and two children inside, then shot at bystanders, authorities said.

Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 45, was sentenced to 32 years and six months, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said in a joint statement.

Stunning surveillance video footage broadcast on News4 showed the shooting at Kenilworth and Eastern avenues NE on May 19, 2021.

A woman was driving along Eastern Avenue in heavy, rush-hour traffic that evening when she tried to get in front of a silver Maserati, as News4 reported. Davis, the Masserati driver, jumped into the street and fired seven shots at the woman’s car, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The woman was hit in the shoulder and survived. Her children, ages 5 and 11, were in the back seat. The 5-year-old was cut by broken glass from the shattered windows. The 11-year-old was not physically injured. Video showed multiple bullet holes through the rear windows, near the children.

After shooting at the car, Davis turned and fired six shots at bystanders, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. No one outside was hurt.

The woman’s mother told News4 after the shooting that what happened horrified her.

“I get really, really upset, because it was for nothing,” she said.

“I know it could have went a whole other way, for something as senseless as road rage,” she continued.

After a three-week trial, Davis was found guilty of one count of assault with intent to kill while armed, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The video footage that D.C police released and media outlets shared generated a tip that led to the identification of Davis, officials said.

Chopper4 video showed the moment his Maserati was towed from outside a townhouse in Hyattsville.

How to respond to road rage

AAA offers these tips for drivers:

Follow the rules of the road by maintaining adequate following distance, using turn signals, allowing others to merge and using high beams responsibly

Honk your horn only if you must

Stay calm and courteous

Avoid eye contact with angry drivers. Don’t respond to aggression with aggression

If you feel that you’re at risk, drive to a police station, fire station or hospital

If you feel threatened, call 911

