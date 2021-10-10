DC Police Shoot, Wound Person They Say Was Breaking Into Cars

D.C. police shot and wounded a person they say was breaking into cars and had a gun in Shaw early Sunday morning.

Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said officers got several calls shortly before 2:20 a.m. about a person breaking into vehicles. An officer arrived at the 800 block of S Street NW and saw a suspect inside a vehicle, Wright said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the person was ordered several times to show his hands and get out of the car.

"The officer then observed the individual with a firearm in his hand," Wright said.

The officer shot him, hitting him in the lower body, Wright said.

Police gave the person first aid at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Surveillance cameras were mounted outside of a church on the block, and there is also body-worn camera footage. Police were in the preliminary stages of their investigation and were reviewing the body cam footage Sunday morning.

MPD is asking for anyone who may have any information to call them at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

The wounded person's name and age have not been released.

Stay with NBC4 for more.