DC Police Sergeant Charged With Murder, Civil Rights Violation in 2021 Shooting

A D.C. police officer is charged with second-degree murder and a federal civil rights violation in the fatal shooting of a man in Northeast in August 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C.

Sgt. Enis Jevric, 41, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance.

Jevric shot and killed 27-year-old An'Twan Gilmore Aug. 25, 2021.

"When an officer willfully disregards the safety of a citizen he is sworn to protect, he violates the trust placed in him by virtue of his badge," U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said in a news release.

Police found Gilmore asleep at the wheel with a gun in his waistband and blocking traffic about 2:45 a.m. that morning on New York Avenue NE at Florida Avenue. His car started moving after officers woke him up, and they fired into the moving vehicle, against D.C. police policy.



D.C. police shot and killed a man with a gun who was awakened by officers in a car early Wednesday in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

A five-and-a-half-minute video released by police showed several officers around Gilmore’s black BMW knocking on the windows and talking about a gun.

The car suddenly moved forward and officers shouted “don’t move” and “police” before several shots were fired.

The car stopped in the unit block of New York Avenue NE.

Officers removed Gilmore from the car and began to try to save his life. Medics arrived and Gilmore was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.